Datadog (DDOG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.29 million. On average, analysts expect Datadog to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $107.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -398.24 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Datadog has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $120.75.

Insider Activity at Datadog

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 18,652 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $1,871,355.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,759,640.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $108,554.03. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 73,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,260.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 18,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $1,871,355.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,486 shares in the company, valued at $33,759,640.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 694,662 shares of company stock valued at $69,025,973 in the last three months. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,036.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Datadog by 2,107.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Datadog by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on Datadog from $82.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

