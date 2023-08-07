Reviewing Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) & One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP)

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) and One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Safehold and One Liberty Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safehold $158.05 million 9.22 $421.29 million ($4.96) -4.60 One Liberty Properties $93.61 million 4.54 $42.18 million $1.31 15.21

Safehold has higher revenue and earnings than One Liberty Properties. Safehold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than One Liberty Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safehold 0 2 3 0 2.60 One Liberty Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Safehold and One Liberty Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Safehold presently has a consensus price target of $34.40, suggesting a potential upside of 51.01%. One Liberty Properties has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.48%. Given Safehold’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Safehold is more favorable than One Liberty Properties.

Dividends

Safehold pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Safehold pays out -14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. One Liberty Properties pays out 137.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

Safehold has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, One Liberty Properties has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.8% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Safehold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Safehold and One Liberty Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safehold -14.88% 0.35% 0.13% One Liberty Properties 29.61% 8.87% 3.62%

Summary

One Liberty Properties beats Safehold on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and is managed by its largest shareholder, iStar Inc., seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

