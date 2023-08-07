Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 34.25%. The company had revenue of $20.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.02 million. On average, analysts expect Portman Ridge Finance to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock opened at $20.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.84. The stock has a market cap of $198.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.82. Portman Ridge Finance has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -106.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clayton Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 278,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 5.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 6.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

