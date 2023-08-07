ICL Group (ICL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 18.85%. On average, analysts expect ICL Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ICL Group Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $6.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54. ICL Group has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.03.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in ICL Group by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in ICL Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. 14.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on ICL Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.
ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.
