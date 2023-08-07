Intercorp Financial Services (IFS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $379.46 million during the quarter. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 25.75%. On average, analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IFS stock opened at $24.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.37. Intercorp Financial Services has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 13.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 64,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

