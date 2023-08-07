Intercorp Financial Services (IFS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $379.46 million during the quarter. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 25.75%. On average, analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Intercorp Financial Services Stock Performance
IFS stock opened at $24.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.37. Intercorp Financial Services has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.
Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.
