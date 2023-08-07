Seer (SEER) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Seer to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Seer has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Seer had a negative net margin of 574.63% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. On average, analysts expect Seer to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Seer Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SEER opened at $4.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $316.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27. Seer has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $13.40.
About Seer
Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.
