Seer (SEER) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Seer to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Seer has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Seer had a negative net margin of 574.63% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. On average, analysts expect Seer to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Seer Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEER opened at $4.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $316.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27. Seer has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seer

About Seer

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seer in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Seer by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Seer by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seer by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Seer during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

