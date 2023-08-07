Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Olink Holding AB (publ) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. On average, analysts expect Olink Holding AB (publ) to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Price Performance

Olink Holding AB (publ) stock opened at $16.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average is $20.69. Olink Holding AB has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $26.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 55.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 2,904.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 346,399 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 32.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

