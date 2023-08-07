Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Olink Holding AB (publ) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. On average, analysts expect Olink Holding AB (publ) to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Olink Holding AB (publ) stock opened at $16.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average is $20.69. Olink Holding AB has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $26.47.
About Olink Holding AB (publ)
Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.
