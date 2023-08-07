New Fortress Energy (NFE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) will post its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect New Fortress Energy to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect New Fortress Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ NFE opened at $28.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.58. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $63.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts have issued reports on NFE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.70.

In other news, Director Timothy W. Jay acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.28 per share, with a total value of $84,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,649.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other New Fortress Energy news, Director Desmond Iain Catterall purchased 4,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $125,640.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at $125,640.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy W. Jay purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.28 per share, with a total value of $84,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,649.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 50.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.