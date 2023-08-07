Veritone (VERI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VERI opened at $4.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $148.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34. Veritone has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $10.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 84,794 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veritone in the first quarter worth about $284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Veritone in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Veritone by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220 shares in the last quarter. 37.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VERI shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Veritone from $5.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Roth Mkm lowered Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Veritone from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models and human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.

