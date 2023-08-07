AppLovin (APP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). AppLovin had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $715.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.58 million. On average, analysts expect AppLovin to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE APP opened at $31.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $40.56. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.55, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.53.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on AppLovin from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on AppLovin from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.15.

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,095,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 798,054 shares in the company, valued at $17,485,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,952,381 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,095,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 798,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,485,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,114,762 shares of company stock valued at $683,969,933 in the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in AppLovin by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 376.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

