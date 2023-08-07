Cryoport (CYRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $62.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cryoport to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $14.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a current ratio of 14.54. Cryoport has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.33.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cryoport by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cryoport by 276.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,961 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CYRX shares. Stephens lowered Cryoport from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Cryoport from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cryoport from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.29.
Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.
