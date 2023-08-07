Choice Hotels International (CHH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Choice Hotels International to post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Choice Hotels International has set its FY23 guidance at $5.70-5.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $5.70-$5.90 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Choice Hotels International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CHH opened at $127.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $131.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

In other news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,977,480.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,429,692.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 3.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 60.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.57.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Articles

