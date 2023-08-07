HC Wainwright Cuts Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Price Target to $41.00

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.80.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of CERE opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.36. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $41.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.87. The company has a current ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Insider Activity at Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $1,630,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 200,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $6,886,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 402,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,852,084.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $1,630,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 301,895 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,940. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERE. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 251,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 146,019 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

