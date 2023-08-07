RealReal (REAL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. RealReal has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $141.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.26 million. On average, analysts expect RealReal to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RealReal stock opened at $2.29 on Monday. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $229.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.61.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded RealReal from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $1.85 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RealReal by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,297,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,638 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in RealReal by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,901,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 930,174 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in RealReal by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,192,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 815,955 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of RealReal by 795.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 511,752 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RealReal by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 407,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

