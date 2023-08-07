The RMR Group (RMR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect The RMR Group to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The RMR Group Stock Performance

Shares of The RMR Group stock opened at $23.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.48. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $20.79 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMR. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 930.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.79% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory and administrative services.

