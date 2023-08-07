GoodRx (GDRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect GoodRx to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.87 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. On average, analysts expect GoodRx to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GoodRx Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $9.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.91, a PEG ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $10.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of GoodRx

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on GoodRx from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TD Cowen raised GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on GoodRx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in GoodRx by 219.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 12,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in GoodRx by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in GoodRx by 567.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 231,480 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 57.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in GoodRx by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 784,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 10,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.