IDT (NYSE:IDT) and Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK) Head to Head Comparison

Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK – Get Free Report) and IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orbital Tracking and IDT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbital Tracking $5.73 million 0.07 -$1.20 million ($1.33) -0.17 IDT $1.26 billion 0.47 $27.03 million $1.93 11.96

IDT has higher revenue and earnings than Orbital Tracking. Orbital Tracking is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Orbital Tracking has a beta of 3.27, meaning that its stock price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDT has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Orbital Tracking and IDT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbital Tracking -31.38% -116.51% -62.65% IDT 3.93% 28.90% 10.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Orbital Tracking and IDT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbital Tracking 0 0 0 0 N/A IDT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.5% of IDT shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Orbital Tracking shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of IDT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IDT beats Orbital Tracking on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbital Tracking

Orbital Tracking Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, distributes, and resells satellite enabled communications hardware; and provides products, airtime, and related services to customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides equipment and airtime for use on various satellite networks, as well as short-term rental service for customers who want to use its equipment for a limited time period. In addition, it offers a range of portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions, including handheld satellite phones, personal and asset tracking devices, portable high speed broadband terminals, satellite Wi-Fi hotspots. Further, the company provides two-way voice and data transmissions services, as well as prepaid and monthly contract satellite communications airtime options. Additionally, it operates mapping and tracking portals orbitaltrack.com and gtctrack.com, which display real-time asset location reports, including position, speed, altitude, and heading, as well as past location and movement history reports on various tracking devices. The company is also developing a dual-mode tracker utilizes both cellular and satellite technology to provide tracking, automatically switching between the cellular and satellite links for use in populated and remote areas, including trans-oceanic routes. It serves customers, including businesses, U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental and charitable organizations, military users, resellers, and private individuals. The company was formerly known as Great West Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Orbital Tracking Corp. in January 2015. Orbital Tracking Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Aventura, Florida.

About IDT

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech, net2phone, and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; and national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name. The net2phone segment provides net2phone, a cloud communications service for businesses; and cable telephony services under the net2phone brand name. The Traditional Communications segment offers Mobile Top-Up that enables customers to transfer airtime and bundles of airtime, messaging, and data to international and domestic mobile accounts; BOSS Revolution Calling, an international long-distance calling service; and IDT Global, a wholesale provider of international voice and SMS termination, and outsourced traffic management solutions to telecoms. The company was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

