Analyzing Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) and CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO)

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) and Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CompoSecure and Runway Growth Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompoSecure 0 0 6 0 3.00 Runway Growth Finance 0 2 2 0 2.50

CompoSecure presently has a consensus price target of $12.40, suggesting a potential upside of 78.16%. Runway Growth Finance has a consensus price target of $13.29, suggesting a potential upside of 5.99%. Given CompoSecure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CompoSecure is more favorable than Runway Growth Finance.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompoSecure 4.07% -4.30% 23.43% Runway Growth Finance 32.18% 11.41% 6.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares CompoSecure and Runway Growth Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

31.4% of CompoSecure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 76.1% of CompoSecure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

CompoSecure has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Runway Growth Finance has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CompoSecure and Runway Growth Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompoSecure $378.48 million 1.44 $18.66 million $0.95 7.33 Runway Growth Finance $108.55 million 4.68 $32.25 million $1.03 12.17

Runway Growth Finance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CompoSecure. CompoSecure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Runway Growth Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About CompoSecure

(Get Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others. In addition, it offers Payments + Arculus Secure Authentication, white-labeled cold storage wallet, Payments + Arculus Cold Storage, and Payments + Arculus Secure Authentication + Arculus Cold Storage. The company serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. CompoSecure, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

About Runway Growth Finance

(Get Free Report)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.