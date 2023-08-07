Financial Analysis: NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) vs. Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF)

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) and Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NMI and Trisura Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get NMI alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NMI $523.34 million 4.67 $292.90 million $3.59 8.28 Trisura Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NMI has higher revenue and earnings than Trisura Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

94.8% of NMI shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of NMI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NMI and Trisura Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NMI 56.07% 18.47% 11.89% Trisura Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NMI and Trisura Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NMI 0 3 3 0 2.50 Trisura Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

NMI presently has a consensus price target of $28.75, suggesting a potential downside of 3.23%. Trisura Group has a consensus price target of $55.75, suggesting a potential upside of 123.15%. Given Trisura Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trisura Group is more favorable than NMI.

Summary

NMI beats Trisura Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NMI

(Get Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc. provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders. NMI Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Trisura Group

(Get Free Report)

Trisura Group Ltd. is a property and casualty insurance company. It operates through the following segments: Trisura Canada, Trisura US, and Corporate and Other. The Trisura Canada segment includes surety business, risk solutions, and corporate insurance products. The Trisura US segment is involved in providing specialty fronting insurance solutions. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.