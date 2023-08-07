Contrasting Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG – Get Free Report) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Capstone Technologies Group and a.k.a. Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A a.k.a. Brands -32.16% -4.98% -2.77%

Risk and Volatility

Capstone Technologies Group has a beta of -2, meaning that its stock price is 300% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, a.k.a. Brands has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A a.k.a. Brands $611.74 million 0.11 -$176.70 million ($1.45) -0.37

This table compares Capstone Technologies Group and a.k.a. Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Capstone Technologies Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than a.k.a. Brands.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.0% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 34.9% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Capstone Technologies Group and a.k.a. Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A a.k.a. Brands 0 8 1 0 2.11

a.k.a. Brands has a consensus price target of $2.19, indicating a potential upside of 308.76%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than Capstone Technologies Group.

Summary

a.k.a. Brands beats Capstone Technologies Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capstone Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. intends to operate as a holding company. It engages in customer data platform market, and provides software design, development, and other services. The company was formerly known as China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. in April 2017. Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About a.k.a. Brands

(Get Free Report)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, and mnml brands, as well as operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

