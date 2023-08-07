Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) & Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) Head to Head Contrast

Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT – Get Free Report) and Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rightscorp and Society Pass, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Rightscorp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rightscorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Society Pass 0 0 3 0 3.00

Society Pass has a consensus target price of $3.13, suggesting a potential upside of 526.25%. Given Society Pass’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Society Pass is more favorable than Rightscorp.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Society Pass $5.64 million 2.49 -$33.79 million ($1.28) -0.39

This table compares Rightscorp and Society Pass’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Rightscorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Society Pass.

Profitability

This table compares Rightscorp and Society Pass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A Society Pass -449.79% -133.36% -95.00%

Volatility & Risk

Rightscorp has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Society Pass has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Society Pass shares are held by institutional investors. 44.9% of Society Pass shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Society Pass beats Rightscorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rightscorp

(Get Free Report)

Rightscorp, Inc. operates as a technology company that has a patent-pending proprietary method for collecting payments from illegal downloaders of copyrighted content through notifications sent to their Internet service providers (ISP's). The company's technology system monitors peer-to-peer file sharing networks and sends through email to ISP's notifications of copyright infringement by the ISPs' customers with date, time, copyright title, and other specific technology identifiers worldwide. It primarily serves copyright holders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Society Pass

(Get Free Report)

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments. The company operates Leflair, an online lifestyle platform that offers services and products, such as fashion and accessories, beauty and personal care, and home and lifestyle; an online food delivery service under the Handycart brand name; and an online grocery delivery service under the Pushkart brand name. It also sells hardware and software to merchant; local mobile phone and global internet data plans; and domestic and overseas air ticket, and global hotel reservations, as well as offers digital marketing services. The company was formerly known as Food Society, Inc. and changed its name to Society Pass Incorporated in October 2018. Society Pass Incorporated was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Rightscorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightscorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.