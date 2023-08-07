Analyzing NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) and Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) and Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of NioCorp Developments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Rio Tinto Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of NioCorp Developments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

NioCorp Developments has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rio Tinto Group has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NioCorp Developments 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rio Tinto Group 1 5 6 1 2.54

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NioCorp Developments and Rio Tinto Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

NioCorp Developments currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 186.34%. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus target price of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.43%. Given NioCorp Developments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NioCorp Developments is more favorable than Rio Tinto Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NioCorp Developments and Rio Tinto Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NioCorp Developments N/A N/A $1.79 million N/A N/A Rio Tinto Group $55.55 billion 1.44 $12.42 billion N/A N/A

Rio Tinto Group has higher revenue and earnings than NioCorp Developments.

Profitability

This table compares NioCorp Developments and Rio Tinto Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -21.62% Rio Tinto Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Rio Tinto Group beats NioCorp Developments on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd. in March 2013. NioCorp Developments Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities. Rio Tinto Group was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

