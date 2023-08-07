Coeur Mining (CDE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Coeur Mining to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.13 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. On average, analysts expect Coeur Mining to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CDE opened at $2.76 on Monday. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $919.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other Coeur Mining news, COO Michael Routledge bought 8,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 301,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,631.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 16,600 shares of company stock worth $51,080 over the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 60,963 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 700,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 245,497 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 97,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 55,050 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 110,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,273,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,882,000 after buying an additional 2,140,125 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. 58.com reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares set a $4.25 price target on Coeur Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.79.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the following segments: Palmarejo. Rochester, Kensington, and Wharf. The Palmarejo segment includes a gold-silver complex. The Rochester segment operates an open pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada.

