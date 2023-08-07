CONSOL Energy (CEIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CONSOL Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $71.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. CONSOL Energy has a 52-week low of $49.35 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.68 and its 200 day moving average is $60.73.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 109.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th.

(Get Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.