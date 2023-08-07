Hagerty (HGTY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Hagerty has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $218.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. Hagerty had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.29%. On average, analysts expect Hagerty to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HGTY opened at $8.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14. Hagerty has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $13.58.

In other news, Director Laurie Harris sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $36,621.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,389.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hagerty by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,025,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,808,000 after acquiring an additional 224,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hagerty by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,987,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,869,000 after purchasing an additional 628,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Hagerty by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 47,619 shares during the period. 19.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on Hagerty in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

