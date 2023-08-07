Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to post earnings of C$0.44 per share for the quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 53.06%.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

TSE:BAM opened at C$44.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.76. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of C$36.65 and a 1-year high of C$48.19.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

In related news, Director Brian William Kingston sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.86, for a total transaction of C$5,079,000.00. Insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.