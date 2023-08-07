Vertex Energy (VTNR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Vertex Energy to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $691.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.53 million. Vertex Energy had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 36.41%. On average, analysts expect Vertex Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VTNR stock opened at $5.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.47. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29.

VTNR has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.15.

In other Vertex Energy news, COO James Gary Rhame purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 14,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,721.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTNR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Energy by 2,306.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

