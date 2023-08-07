Under Armour (UA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Under Armour has set its FY 2024 guidance at $0.47-$0.51 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

NYSE:UA opened at $7.20 on Monday. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.63.

In other Under Armour news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $98,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 482,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,957,424.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 27.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 517.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares in the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

