Light & Wonder (LNW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $670.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.14 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 140.65%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Light & Wonder to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LNW stock opened at $70.67 on Monday. Light & Wonder has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $71.86. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

LNW has been the subject of several research reports. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Light & Wonder from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other Light & Wonder news, Director Jamie Odell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.06 per share, with a total value of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hamish Mclennan sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,657,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jamie Odell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.06 per share, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNW. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the first quarter valued at $295,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

