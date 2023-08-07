Global Indemnity Group (GBLI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Global Indemnity Group to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.46). Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $150.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.00 million. On average, analysts expect Global Indemnity Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group Stock Up 3.4 %

GBLI stock opened at $34.96 on Monday. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.85 million, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.43.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBLI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the second quarter worth about $259,000. RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 288.1% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 176,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 130,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the period. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GBLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Global Indemnity Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a report on Saturday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.