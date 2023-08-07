Cellebrite DI (CLBT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Cellebrite DI to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.42 million. Cellebrite DI had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 8.86%. On average, analysts expect Cellebrite DI to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT opened at $7.39 on Monday. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02.

CLBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.15 to $6.75 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

