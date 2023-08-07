United Parcel Service (UPS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) is set to release its 6/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect United Parcel Service to post earnings of $2.51 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $180.94 on Monday. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.29. The company has a market capitalization of $155.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.96.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.