Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) will announce its 6/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE LLY opened at $449.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $469.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.53.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total transaction of $86,024,967.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,473,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,914,337,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 568,254 shares of company stock worth $258,314,906 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $551.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.45.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.