Haemonetics (HAE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Haemonetics to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $304.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.53 million. On average, analysts expect Haemonetics to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $89.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.13 and a 200 day moving average of $84.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.42. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $67.19 and a 52-week high of $94.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAE shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.17.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Haemonetics news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $191,992.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 460,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,085,000 after acquiring an additional 14,366 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Haemonetics by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,373 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Haemonetics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,093,000 after purchasing an additional 33,570 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 149,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 90,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

