Flotek Industries (FTK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 119.61% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $48.01 million during the quarter.

Flotek Industries Trading Up 5.7 %

NYSE:FTK opened at $0.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.78. Flotek Industries has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Flotek Industries

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director David Nierenberg sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,436,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,507.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Flotek Industries news, Director David Nierenberg sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,436,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,507.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Wilks acquired 54,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $42,540.42. Following the purchase, the director now owns 408,155 shares in the company, valued at $318,360.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 315,039 shares of company stock worth $243,462 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Flotek Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Flotek Industries by 11,418.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75,706 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Flotek Industries during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

