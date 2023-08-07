Wave Life Sciences’ (WVE) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.00.
Wave Life Sciences Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of WVE stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $492.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of -0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $7.12.
Wave Life Sciences Company Profile
Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.
