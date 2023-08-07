Wave Life Sciences’ (WVE) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.00.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Wave Life Sciences Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of WVE stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $492.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of -0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $7.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,937,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 43,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 450.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 167,894 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 274.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 421,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 308,966 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 457.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 17,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.