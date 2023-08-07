JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Target Price to GBX 1,405

Sanne Group (LON:SNN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,621 ($20.81) to GBX 1,405 ($18.04) in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SNN. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sanne Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.12) to GBX 1,200 ($15.41) in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Sanne Group from GBX 1,400 ($17.97) to GBX 1,500 ($19.26) in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Shares of LON SNN opened at GBX 921 ($11.82) on Friday. Sanne Group has a 12-month low of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 950 ($12.20). The stock has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -204.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 921 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 921.

Sanne Group plc provides corporate, fund and private client administration, reporting, and fiduciary services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Channel Islands, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Mauritius. The company offers fund services, including private equity, private debt, real assets, and hedge services; corporate services comprising governance, fiduciary, administration, listing, escrow, employee incentives and independent trustee, treasury, accounting and financial reporting, regulatory, tax, and compliance services; and data management and consolidation, portfolio monitoring, portfolio investment monitoring, and compliance services.

