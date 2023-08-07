Eight Capital Analysts Give Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) a C$2.60 Price Target

Eight Capital set a C$2.60 price objective on Osino Resources (CVE:OSI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price objective on Osino Resources from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

Osino Resources Price Performance

Shares of CVE OSI opened at C$1.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.84, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.04. Osino Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.52 and a 1-year high of C$1.25. The company has a market cap of C$185.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Osino Resources Company Profile

Osino Resources ( CVE:OSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Osino Resources will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project that consists of 11 licenses covering 153,206 hectares located in Central Namibia; holds 100% interest in the Ondundu gold exploration property covering 19,969 hectares located in Namibia; and Otjikoto East gold project that consists of one license covering approximately 38,114 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

