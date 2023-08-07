Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Raised to $36.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Zillow Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $54.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.23. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $55.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.13 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 12.70.

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $42,257.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,530.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $96,599.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,758.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $42,257.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,530.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 47,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,226. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $101,000. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

