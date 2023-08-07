Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Raised to $67.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZG. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Zillow Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Zelman & Associates raised Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised Zillow Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.30.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $54.77 on Thursday. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $55.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 12.70. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.13 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $163,321.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,230,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 7,361 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $330,803.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,924.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $163,321.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,226. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,130,000. Finally, EFG Capital International CORP. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. 19.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

