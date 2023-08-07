Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Raised to $67.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZG. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Zillow Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Zelman & Associates raised Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised Zillow Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.30.
Zillow Group Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of ZG stock opened at $54.77 on Thursday. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $55.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 12.70. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.13 and a beta of 1.72.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,130,000. Finally, EFG Capital International CORP. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. 19.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.
