Citigroup Raises Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $65.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ZG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.30.

Zillow Group stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $55.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.13 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.23.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $96,599.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,758.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $281,492.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,266.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $96,599.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,758.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,976 shares of company stock worth $2,160,226 in the last three months. 17.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $101,000. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

