Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

ZETA opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zeta Global has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.35.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 186.56% and a negative net margin of 35.06%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 105.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

