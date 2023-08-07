Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

Shares of XELB opened at $1.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.88.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 million. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Xcel Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Brands by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares during the period. 17.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.