Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $174.00 to $150.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $193.45.
Wingstop Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $165.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.56. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $108.34 and a 1-year high of $223.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.55.
Wingstop Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.19%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wingstop during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Wingstop by 39.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Wingstop during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.
