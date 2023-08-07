Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $37.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded Xencor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Xencor in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Xencor from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.11.

Xencor Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 0.72. Xencor has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $45.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.25 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 112.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Analysts predict that Xencor will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xencor news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 33,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $877,286.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,653,137.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xencor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Xencor by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,396,000 after buying an additional 50,387 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Xencor by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,617,000 after purchasing an additional 744,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xencor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,561,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,467,000 after purchasing an additional 153,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Xencor by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,280,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,484,000 after purchasing an additional 124,117 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Xencor by 22.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,548,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,191,000 after purchasing an additional 282,131 shares during the period.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

