Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.54.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $7.60 on Thursday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $128,843,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,109.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,305,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,147 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at $21,521,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,274,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,087 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,228 shares during the period. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

