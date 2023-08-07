Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on WVE. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance

WVE stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $492.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of -0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $7.12.

Institutional Trading of Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $44,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.