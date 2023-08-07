Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Wix.com from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. B. Riley started coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Wix.com from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Wix.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Wix.com from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.00.

WIX opened at $94.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.45. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $59.79 and a 12-month high of $102.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wix.com will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

