Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. 58.com restated an initiates rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wix.com from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.00.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $94.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.45. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $59.79 and a twelve month high of $102.82.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.55 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

