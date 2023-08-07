WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WW. StockNews.com upgraded WW International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WW International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.80 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on WW International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WW International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.17.

WW International Stock Down 23.3 %

WW opened at $8.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $645.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.79. WW International has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16.

Insider Activity

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.77 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WW International will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Denis F. Kelly acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $109,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 96,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,878.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $105,950,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis F. Kelly purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $109,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 96,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,878.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WW International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in WW International in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in WW International by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in WW International in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in WW International by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in WW International by 17.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WW International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

